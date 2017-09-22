BSO: Man Killed For Trying To Protect Elderly Man

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – It was just after 9 a.m. on Friday when Philip Antonino left a convenience store and was walking back to his auto repair business in Pembroke Park.

Antonino saw an elderly man being yelled at by a guy, so he decided to stand up for the elderly man.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the confrontation. It shows the man having words with the elderly man, who was cutting the grass and doing yard work next to the gas station. The video shows Antonino having words with the guy who berated the elderly man. They exchanged words for a few moments and detectives say as the man began to walk away, he suddenly pulled out a gun and shot Philip Antonino multiple times.

Antonino died at a hospital. The killer got away.

Antonino’s wife Anna is overcome with grief.

“We cannot kill each other. This life is given not to kill,” she said.

Anna wants the man who took her husband’s life to be caught and punished. She described her husband as a person who always looked out for others and as a man who succeeded despite obstacles.

“My husband came to this country when he was 19 years old,” she said. “He didn’t know one word of English language.”

Despite that, she said that Antonino made a life for himself, owning a car repair business next to the gas station where he was shot.

Barry Reed owns the business next to Antonino’s and said Philip was one of a kind — always helping those in need.

“He’d give you the shirt of his back,” Reed said. “He was really a great guy.”

It’s tough for Reed to imagine life without his friend while his killer walks free.

“They need to catch the guy,” Reed said. “He’s gonna do it again. He has no value for life. He’s gonna take someone else’s loved one.”

There are no words to describe the pain of Anna Antonino. She said she wants to look into the face of the man who took the love of her life away from her.

“I want this guy to be punished,” she said. “He took the life of nice, decent, hardworking, American citizen. This can’t happen over and over and over again. We should be able to walk in the streets freely and not to fear each other.”

The killer is described as a man with a thin build and a dark complexion, possibly in his 30s. He’s described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is bald and clean-shaven.

If you know who the shooter is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. You do not have to give your name and you could be eligible for a reward.