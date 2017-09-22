WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Jury Is Still Out As iPhone 8 Debuts With Less Hype

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The newest iPhone is hitting the markets today.

But the jury is still out on how big sales will be.

One negative sign is that it did not sell out during the pre-order period.

To get even more visual, lines around the world for the iPhone 8 were smaller compared to the ‘wrap around the block’ lines in the past.

Analysts believe some people may be holding out for the premium iPhone 10 which will go on sale in November.

They will cost $999 – the most expensive iPhone yet.

gettyimages 846148982 Jury Is Still Out As iPhone 8 Debuts With Less Hype

The new iPhone X is displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

