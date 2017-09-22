Power Of Social Media Lands Suspected Generator Thief Behind Bars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – During Hurricane Irma, most in our community chose to rise up to the challenge. But a few decided to go lower than low.

Video from a security camera captured a man stealing a generator from a family of six in Oakland Park during Hurricane Irma.

The family called 911.

“Great! What else can go wrong? That was a $1,300 generator,” Shaun Socolove said.

Socolove, a father of four, boarded up the home and evacuated during the hurricane.

He returned to a home with power, so he left the generator sitting on the porch.

That’s when the man on cam, now identified as Juan Rodriguez Fajardo, backed up his Hyundai SUV and took it.

He may not have seen the security camera nor realized the power of the internet.

He was identified after a family member posted the video on Facebook – thousands of people shared it.

“The cops said an anonymous call came in saying that they know who he is,” said Socolove.

Rodriguez Fajardo was arrested and charged. In court he said he’s unemployed and lives with his mother. Prosecutors had more details for the judge.

“His explanation for why he took it is because he wanted power,” the prosecutor said. “I find to be more disturbing your honor.”

“I’m more hurt that he came up on my property. If he needed to borrow it, I would have lent it to him,” said Socolove.

Rodriguez Fajardo remains behind bars after telling the court he couldn’t afford to pay the $25,000 bond.

As for the family, they’re getting their generator back on Monday.