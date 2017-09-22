Dolphins’ Kiko Alonso Raising Money For Hurricane Relief

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As victims continue to pick up the pieces following two deadly hurricanes in the tropical Atlantic, the Miami Dolphins’ Kiko Alonso is tackling the challenge of recovery.

The All-Pro linebacker is asking for donations to help communities in Miami and Puerto Rico, two places he has called home, he wrote on a fundraiser website, YouCaring.com.

“While both cities began to rebuild after Irma, Maria has hit Puerto Rico leaving unmeasurable damage,” he said. “Recovery assistance to Puerto Rico is especially difficult due to its being an island, and the time to start preparing to help the people of Puerto Rico is now. Currently, no one on the island has power from utilities, and the Governor is not entirely sure when this issue will be resolved. The people are living an unimaginable nightmare.”

Alonso, a west coast athlete whose Cuban father lived in Puerto Rico, pledged the first $25,000 to get the ball rolling for a $150,000 goal. The Miami Dolphins Foundation matched that $25k pledge.

Puerto Rico & Miami have been devastated by hurricanes. The people need us. I’ve pledged $25K to start. Please help. https://t.co/NSmxhJ2do2 pic.twitter.com/IYHcGrpP3G — Kiko Alonso (@elbravo_47) September 22, 2017

“I have always held the people in my current community of Miami and in the Puerto Rican community near to my heart. With people in both places being left with virtually nothing, I am asking all of you to help me ease their hardship,” Alonso requested.

You can help, too, by visiting: YouCaring.com/Kiko