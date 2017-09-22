Can Teams And Individuals Remain Hot? Season Resumes

The past few weeks have been hard on everyone – and while high school football has been put on the back burner – there were some athletes who actually got off to pretty fair start.

With state rated 2A Champagnat Catholic getting things started last night with a win at Keys Gates Charter, an impressive slate of games are on tap today, tonight and into Saturday.

As a number of talented South Floridians got out of the gate quickly in the 2017 season, the question will remain can these teams and players catch that fire that helped them to turn heads in the first two weeks of the season?

Athletes who were among the best passers, runners, receivers and defensive players had gone nearly three weeks without really doing a lot. But like any sport, these athletes have gotten themselves in good enough shape that this really shouldn’t stand in the way.

There were a number of prospects who started to make a name during the kickoff classic week – and into the first two games of the season.

Miami Belen Jesuit running back Don Chaney, Jr. has continued to back up all the hype for the Class of 2020 standout.

Archbishop McCarthy junior running back Jacob Baptiste picked up where he left off last year. So did Central’s James Cook and University School Class of 2019 standout Kenny McIntosh.

Other running backs who have continued to turn heads so far include: versatile Calvary Christian athlete Robbie Evans, West Broward’s Devn Broughton, Somerset Academy’s Ahmad Fitchell and Palmetto senior Trey Flowers.

Besides the athletes we have watched do some great things such as Cardinal Gibbons Nic Scalzo and Daniel Richardson from Booker T. Washington, there have been some new faces emerge as quarterbacks to keep an eye on.

Emerging standouts such as Everglades Prep Class of 2020 standout Demetrius Burns, Miami High’s Isaias Castellon, Edison’s Cory Del Prado and Class of 2020 emerging star Ryle Aguila from Somerset Academy.

Receivers are always in the spotlight – and so far this season big time prospects such as Terrell Perriman, Nehemiah Gaspard, George Roberts and Kavon Holmes (Everglades Prep). Young South Miami standout Gerand Turner and Booker T. Washington are also getting off to a quick start.

The offensive lines have started to get some well deserved recognition as well. Programs such as Miami High, Northwestern, Central, St. Thomas Aquinas, Booker T. Washington and others are really producing some big men who have already started to receive recognition.

Defensive standouts are also starting get some exposure. Athletes such as Tyquedius Miller (Keys Gate), Patrick Joyner, Dillon Ford, Dervon Marius and Devin Hardy (South Dade), Austin Gray (Monarch), Jalen Reeves (University School) and Khris Bogle (Cardinal Gibbons) have all made major impacts.

In addition, difference makers like Francky Jean Louis (Dr. Krop), Lemarcus Anderson (Jackson), Antquan Kinsey (Miami High) and Jaquan Beaver (Booker T. Washington) have also been among those who grabbed the spotlight.

The strong defensive secondaries that line South Florida football fields every week have been impressive – with big starts from Jordan Battle (St. Thomas), Jamal Anderson (South Dade), Devenson Cadet (Miami High), Marquis Williams (Cardinal Gibbons) and gifted Joshua Sanguinetti (University School).

“We just have to understand that this can, and has happened in the past, and programs and players did quite well.

BTW WANTS TO SHOW CENTRAL GAME WAS NO FLUKE

If The Booker T. Washington Tornadoes want to prove that the game against rival Miami Central was certainly no fluke.

When head coach Tim “Ice” Harris and his team host nationally-rated and the No. 2 team in South Florida, Miami Northwestern tonight (7:30) at The Mecca, pride and a mission to show that the tough loss to Central is the kind of team that will show up – and expect to win.

The two most productive quarterbacks in South Florida (Tutu Atwell and Daniel Richardson) will have a say in this one.

Max Edwards and his football team will talk and let you know that there are few defensive units in the state can matchup with what the Bulls have.

As impressive as they are on defense, this is an explosive offense that has speed and experience.

PALMETTO AND CORAL GABLES TONIGHT

One of the many places to be this evening will be Miami Southridge. Not for the defending 8A state champion Spartans, but two very good 8A teams.

The Coral Gables Cavalier have been trying to knock the door down in the district – and have fallen short. Could this be the year?

The Panthers are really a team that you could see building through the past few years. This evening’s game is another in the many key matchups this team will have – if they want to get to Orlando for the first time in school history.

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!