Teen Found Shot To Death In Miramar Alley

MIRAMAR (CBSMiaim) — Miramar police are investigating the death of a teen who was gunned down in a alley early Wednesday morning.
Just after 12:30 a.m., police received a call about gun shots in the 6000 block of SW 33rd Street. The person who called said there was a body face down on the ground.
When officers arrived they found 17-year-old Kumasi Kareem, who had been shot several times, in an alley behind a business. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
Police said Kareem lived the neighborhood. They have not released any additional information on the shooting or what may have led up to it.
They’re asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.