Kia Cadenza – For Those With Large Legroom Requirements

The Kia Cadenza offers tall people the best of many worlds. The Cadenza has enough head and legroom for tall people, but it is not so big that it is a pain to drive, maneuver and park. Also, as a sedan, it is much more fuel efficient than most SUVs, but it still has plenty of power.
With 45.5 inches of legroom and 40 inches of headroom in the front seats, the Kia Cadenza can comfortably seat very tall people. As a competitor with the Toyota Avalon, the Kia Cadenza is a large sedan considered by many to be in the luxury class and it has all of the features one expects from luxury vehicles, continue reading to learn more about the Kia Cadenza