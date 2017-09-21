Looking For A Job? These Are The Careers In High Demand

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | <ahref=”https://twitter.com/CBSMiami”>Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The job market has steadily improved since the Great Recession and a new report shows who has been doing the hiring.

Rick Love is switching careers at the age of 45. The former job recruiter is taking classes to become a web developer.

“There’s a ton of opportunity out there and that was a big reason,” said Love.

That opportunity for a good job is why many students have come to the New York Code and Design Academy.

Love said “just about everyone” thinks jobs in those fields will do well in the job market.

A new report agrees. CareerBuilder.com found that since 2010 new jobs for app, software and web developers have all seen major growth.

“Technology is number one,” said Jennifer Grasz with careerbuilder.com

Grasz says the medical field is another industry that’s growing.

More than 300,000 registered nurses and a quarter million home health aides have been hired in the past seven years. That’s thanks, in part, to aging baby boomers.

“I think healthcare is going to continue to be a hot area,” said Grasz.

The report also found big gains in construction.

Chefs are also in high demand as more Americans eat out.

Then there is the rise of the gig economy.

“With the advent of Uber and Airbnb and other organizations, you see more people taking on freelance assignments and I think that’s a trend that’s going to continue to grow,” said Grasz.

“Learning this technology is going to give me the ability to continue this as a career forever, till I retire at hopefully 54,” said Love.

It is possible. Web developers make 40 percent more than the average worker raking in just over $72,000 a year.

The Careerbuilder.com report found there’s also been increased hiring for fitness trainers and financial advisors.