Heat Players Show Off New Uniforms With First Ever Jersey Patch Partner

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NBA is going to have a new look this season and it has nothing to do with the quality of basketball on the court.

Every team in the league will feature a company’s logo on its jersey, and Thursday the Miami Heat announced who their new partner is.

Technology leader Ultimate Software has entered a multi-year agreement with the Heat to showcase its logo on Miami’s jerseys beginning with the upcoming 2017-18 season.

“For us, this was more than just putting a company’s logo on our jerseys,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The Heat Group’s Business Operations. “Throughout this process, it was important for us to align ourselves with an organization that shares our belief of fostering a family work atmosphere while providing world-class customer service and serving as good stewards of the South Florida community. Ultimate Software shares those characteristics and we couldn’t be more excited to get this partnership started.”

Several Heat players, including Hassan Whiteside, Dion waiters, Tyler Johnson and Kelly Olynyk were on hand to model the new threads.

It’s important to note that the new partnership is not exclusive to the jersey patch sponsorship.

The three-year deal allows for Ultimate Software to serve as partner for the Heat’s 30th anniversary celebrations that take place throughout this season, as well as support several of the franchise’s charitable fund initiatives.

That includes Home Strong, Random Acts of Heat and Loud & Proud, an annual event in which the Heat celebrate the LGBTQ community.

To kick off the partnership, both the Heat and Ultimate Software announced a joint donation of $1 million to Hurricane Irma relief and recovery.