Elementary School In Broward Gets Much-Needed Makeover After Irma

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — For a building half a century old, everyone agrees Oriole Elementary in Lauderdale Lakes needed some revamping.
And that was before Hurricane Irma blew in.
“We lost a couple of big trees and we had a lot of limbs around the campus,” said Principal Sheneka Blue. “We did lose one of our fences.”
Volunteers from Appreciation Financial spent Thursday morning giving the school a makeover. Principal Blue hopes it can help inspire students.
“Appreciation identified our school as a school that might just need a little rebirth,” said Principal Blue. “Get the kids more excited about learning.”
From landscaping to repairs, debris cleanup to mural paintings, it’s all helping to rejuvenate the 50-year-old school.
“Just bringing the school back to life is really what we’re doing,” said Appreciation’s Regional Vice President Eric Creekmore.
And it’s not just a cosmetic touch. Other improvements like new televisions and a butterfly garden aim to improve learning.
“I think that education is more than just getting the academic piece,” said Principal Blue. “When you create an environment that is loving and inviting, the students have a sense of pride and they’re motivated. It gives them a reason to wake up in the morning and come to school.”