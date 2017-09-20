BSO: Teacher Found With Intoxicated Teens In Car At Closed Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A teacher is in trouble after deputies found him in a closed park with two intoxicated teens in his car.
Broward deputies say they found David Stokes, 45, of North Lauderdale, just before 3 a.m. in a closed Pompano Beach park on September 15th.
He was reportedly in his Black Honda Accord and in the company of two teenagers – both 16-years-old.
Deputies say the teens were intoxicated, had slurred speech and could not stay balanced.
The teens told authorities Stokes had picked them up at their homes without their parents’ knowledge.
At some point in the night, they said Stokes gave the them alcohol.
One of the teens had even taken 24 Triple C cough pills that Stokes had reportedly bought them to “create an intoxicating effect,” according to the BSO report.
Deputies arrested Stokes on charges of trespassing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Broward County Public Schools says Stokes has been placed on an administrative reassignment, pending the outcome of the investigation.