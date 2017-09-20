Republicans Making Last-Ditch Effort To Repeal & Replace Obamcare

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Republicans are cautiously optimistic that they may finally be able to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“I’ve never felt better about where we’re at,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who co-wrote the bill with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

The proposal would eliminate the subsidies that make health insurance cheaper for people under the Affordable Care Act and would give states a lump sum of money to create their own healthcare systems.

“I believe that most Republicans like the idea of state-controlled healthcare better than Washington, D.C. healthcare,” Sen. Graham added.

Bu the Graham-Cassidy bill still has provisions which some Republicans object to. Conservatives don’t like that it would keep some of Obamcare’s taxes.

While some moderates are opposed to the idea that people with pre-existing conditions could end up paying more for healthcare and it would end federal funding for Obamacare’s subsidies and expansion of medicare.

“It would result in Maine receiving a billion dollars less in federal funding for healthcare over the next decade,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Right now, Republicans need only 50 votes to pass the plan, instead of the normal 60-vote threshold in the Senate, but the legislative tool that allows the lower vote total is about to expire.

“If we were going to go forward, we would have to act before September 30th,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

The White House said it’s all in to get the bill passed. Vice President Pence was on Capitol Hill Wednesday and earlier in the morning, President Trump took to Twitter urging GOP Senators to get onboard.

I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace ObamaCare. Money direct to States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Republicans can only afford to lose two votes and still pass the bill. So far, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said he cannot support the bill. Several others are undecided, including Maine’s Susan Collins, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Arizona’s John McCain.