Kohl’s To Accept Amazon Returns At Select Stores

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Some Amazon shoppers will soon be able to return unwanted purchases to Kohls stores.
More than 80 of the brick and mortar stores in Chicago and Los Angeles will accept Amazon returns for free, regardless of the reason, even out of the packaging.
The service starts next month.
Kohls didn’t offer details on exactly which products will be accepted, but eligible items will say so when you try to return them on Amazon’s website.
The move follows Kohl’s announcement earlier this month that it would sell Amazon’s devices, including the voice-controlled speaker Echo, at 10 of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago.
Kohl’s hasn’t said when the service will expand to other markets.
Amazon has also been increasing its presence in the brick-and-mortar retail industry. The company bought upmarket grocer Whole Foods Market in June.