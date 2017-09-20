Jose Remains Strong Tropical Storm Off U.S. East Coast

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Air Force Hurricane Hunters indicate that Tropical Storm Jose is a very strong storm.

It is bringing dangerous surf and rip currents for several more days along much of the U.S. east coast.

At 11 a.m. Jose was located about 150 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Jose has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving northeast at 8 miles per hour.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach, including Cape Cod

* Block Island

* Martha’s Vineyard

* Nantucket

Jose is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph, and this general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected to continue through tonight. A slow westward motion is expected to begin on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is expected to pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast today, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area later today.

SURF: Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda and much of the U.S. east coast and will likely cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions during the next several days. For more information, please consult products from your local weather office.

RAINFALL: Jose is expected to produce the following additional rainfall accumulations through Thursday:

Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod…1 to 2 inches.

Nantucket…2 to 4 inches.

These rainfall totals could cause isolated flash flooding.