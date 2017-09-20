PLAYER: Mark Fox
POSITION: OT/OC
SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-5
WEIGHT: 290
SCOUTING: Easily one of the best in the country, and those who have followed this very impressive athlete, knew it a long time ago. Very quick and strong – and as each day passes – this is the kind of football player who continues to learn and get better technically. Solid player who has already attracted attention from coast to coast. Loves the competition and going against the best defensive linemen he can – thrives on the battles and for leading by example. By the time he is a finished high school product next year, Mark will be even better and more mature!
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6134700/mark-fox