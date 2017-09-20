In The Recruiting Huddle: Donte Banton – Deerfield Beach

PLAYER: Donte Banton
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Deerfield Beach
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 180
SCOUTING: We had a number of opportunities to see some impressive talent during the spring and summer, and here is a prospect who jumped out at us. Quick, good size, solid hands and was picking up some momentum with his route running abilities. This is definitely a player who can help move the chains, and many we spoke with agreed that the only thing that is separating him from getting to that next level is experience and more reps during practice. Big time potential – and colleges started to find that out.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7397973/donte-banton