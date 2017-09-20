Dolphins Kicker Cody Parkey Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey’s dream debut with his new team just keeps getting better.

The homegrown Dolphins fan from Jupiter was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday following his perfect performance last Sunday in Los Angeles.

Parkey went 5-for-5 on kicks, with four field goals including the 54-yard game winner with just 1:05 left in the game.

“Anything that’s within my range that my leg can do, I feel like I’m a pretty accurate kicker,” Parkey said on Monday. “I go out there and try to kick it the same as I would an extra point, and not really try to emphasize it, and I think that’s maybe why I’ve had success. A little bit of luck here and there always helps, but I’m very blessed to be where I’m at.”

This is the first career Player of the Week award for Parkey, who is in his fourth NFL season.

He is the first Dolphins player to win the award since Jarvis Landry and his game-winning punt return during Week 1 of the 2015 season.

Parkey connected on field goals of 30, 28, 35 and 54 yards while making an extra point and delivering some excellent directional kickoffs that helped pin the Chargers inside their own 25-yard-line.