For the past two weeks, high school football in South Florida has been put on hold – and that is rare this time of year.

Because of Hurricane Irma, schools in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties have remained closed, and the last thing on the minds of residents was to play football.

As Miami Central and Hialeah Champagnat Catholic were the only two teams to play over the two weeks, but starting Wednesday, and going right through Saturday, the athletes and coaches who have looked forward to this season, will finally get the chance to resume.

“It has been a crazy past few weeks,” Miami Central head coach Roland Smith pointed out. “We spent nine days in Las Vegas after our big win over nationally rated Bishop Gorman. Now, we prepare for another major test this week at IMG Academy.”

The decision to get the season moving again was based on the safety of the student athletes and the coaches – with many still without power and transportation. But taking everything in consideration, this week was the best time to jump back in.

“I know a lot of people had their opinions, but we had to think out of the box, with so many people affected,” Shawn Cerra of the BCAA explained. “We had to look at every phase of playing a game. Safety was the first priority.”

There are some very impressive matchups as the schools head back this week.

Friday’s doubleheader at Tropical Park in Miami features Coral Gables and Palmetto at 3:30 – followed by the annual rivalry between Belen Jesuit and Christopher Columbus at 7:30.

Friday will also watch another inner city battle – as Miami Northwestern, Florida’s top-rated 6A programs, against one of the elite 4A schools in Booker T. Washington.

Broward district matchup between Plantation and Cypress Bay should be very competitive – as both teams head into the game at 7.

“We have been patient through the past two weeks, but now these young men are anxious to get started again,” Cardinal Gibbons head coach Matt Dubuc explained. “Two big wins to start the year out have really given this team plenty to be excited about.”

Football returns to South Florida this week – and here is a look at the games ahead:

WEDNESDAY

South Miami vs Goleman (TROPICAL), 2:30

THURSDAY

Champagnat Catholic at Keys Gate Charter (Harris), 7

FRIDAY

Archbishop McCarthy at Delray American Heritage, 7

Belen Jesuit vs. Christopher Columbus (Tropical), 7:30

Blanche Ely at Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson, 7

Booker T. Washington at Northwestern (Traz Powell), 7:30

Braddock at Hialeah Gardens, 4

Carol City at Dr. Krop (Ives Park), 7:30

Central at IMG Academy (Bradenton), 7:30

Chaminade-Madonna at American Heritage, 7:30

Cooper City at Oxbridge, 7

Coral Gables at Palmetto (Tropical), 3:30

Coral Glades at Coral Springs, 7

Coral Park at Varela (Southridge), 3:30

Coral Reef at Homestead (Southridge), 7:30

Coral Springs Charter at Pines Charter (Flanagan), 7

Dillard at Deerfield, 7

Douglas at Cardinal Gibbons, 7

Miami High at Edison (Memorial), 7:30

Everglades at South Broward, 7

Ferguson at Killian (Harris), 7:30

Flanagan at Western, 7

International School of Broward at Grayson, Ga., 7

Jackson at South Dade (Harris), 3:30

Gulliver Prep at Calvary Christian, 7

King’s Academy at North Broward Prep, 7

Mourning at Westland Hialeah (Hialeah Miami Lakes), 4

Northeast at Monarch, 7

Nova at McArthur, 7

Palmer Trinity at Palm Glades Prep, 4

Pine Crest at Westminster Academy, 7

Plantation at Cypress Bay, 7

Pompano Beach at Hollywood Hills (Cooper City), 7

Reagan at Doral Academy, 7

Somerset Canyons at Somerset Academy, 4

Somerset Silver Palms at Westminster Christian, 4

South Plantation at Miramar, 7

Stranahan at Hallandale, 7

Sunset at Mater Academy (Milander), 7

University School at Monsignor Pace, 7:30

SATURDAY

Norland at American (Milander), 7

