Flights From Miami To Mexico Canceled Following Massive Earthquake

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of flights in and out of Mexico City canceled or delayed following the 7.1 earthquake.

Mijal, a student in Miami, was headed to Mexico City to visit her family.

“I haven’t really talked to them,” she said. “I just heard from other people that they are all OK.”

She’s relieved that everyone in her family survived the quake but shaken at what she’s seeing and reading online.

“I’m just confused. I don’t know if I should go or not,” she said.

Fernando Mercanari, who works in Mexico, was to be on a flight that American Airlines cancelled.

“It creates anxiety. It’s not the same being there and having the firsthand news. Now with social media you get such tragic images that you don’t know what’s the extent of the situation,” he said.

He says people who work with him have been allowed to go home and check on their families. But with widespread damage, he expects delays.

“Everybody is OK, but I heard damage in buildings that went down,” he said. “The city is in chaos and people are in crisis.”