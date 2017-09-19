Heat Exercise Fourth-Year Option On Former First Round Pick Justise Winslow

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In what was considered an expected move, the Miami Heat have exercised the fourth-year option on forward Justise Winslow.

This locks the former first round pick up through the 2018-19 season.

The Heat announced the move on Tuesday.

Winslow will make $2.7 million this season and then $3.5 million during his fourth year in the league.

On Monday the Heat took another step towards locking up its younger players, announcing a four-year extension with guard Josh Richardson.

Winslow was selected tenth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft while Richardson was taken by Miami with the No. 40 pick.

Last season was tough for Winslow, who only played 18 games before shoulder surgery cost him the rest of the year.

He also battled a sore left wrist and overall inconsistency. Miami went 4-14 with Winslow in the lineup last season.

The hope is that Winslow’s hard work during the offseason will help him land a job in the Heat’s starting lineup or at worst, an important role in Miami’s main rotation.

During his two seasons, Winslow has appeared in 96 games for the Heat, starting 23. He’s averaged 7.3 points on 40.0% shooting while adding 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.8 minutes per game.