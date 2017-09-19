Florida Panthers Send Caravan Of Hurricane Relief Supplies To Florida Keys

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — The road into the lower Florida Keys is reopen and on that road Tuesday is a caravan of relief supplies collected by the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

There were 80 pallets worth of supplies which included thousands of items collected in donations from the community for a survival sendoff, all of it headed for the storm ravaged Keys.

“That’s almost 30,000 pounds of water, clothes, toilet paper, paper towels, flashlights, batteries you name it,” said Matthew Caldwell, Team President for the Florida Panthers.

Anitere Flores is a State Senator who represents parts of Monroe County and she’s been traveling back and forth and described the devastation in the lower Keys.

“If you lived in a mobile home chances are that mobile home is gone, if you were in the eye of the storm your home more likely than not is just not there,” she explained.

Her constituents she says need the supplies and it’s especially meaningful when it comes from the their neighbors in South Florida.

“All this help goes a really long way because it just feeds the human spirit,” she said.

The convoy of supplies went almost as far as the eye could see. It included box trucks, moving vans and F-150 trucks for disaster relief that will arrive in the Keys Tuesday.