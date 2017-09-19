FBI Wiretapped Paul Manafort During Trump Campaign

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The FBI conducted secret surveillance on Paul Manafort, who served as President Donald Trump’s campaign chair, due to their concerns about his contacts with Russian operatives.

The intercepts were part of a wide ranging FBI counter intelligence operation.

The FBI began the surveillance in 2014, as a result of consulting work done by Washington firms for the pro-Russian party of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, according to CNN which first reported the story.

During the campaign Trump associates, including Manafort, were dogged by questions of suspected ties to Russia. Manafort repeatedly denied that Mr. Trump had any financial relationship with Russian oligarchs.

Evidence from the wiretaps is now part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russians who meddled in the 2016 election.

Manafort has faced the most intense scrutiney to date.

The New York Times reported that Mueller conducted a raid on Manafort’s Virginia home in July. Federal agents picked the lock on his front door while he was asleep and confiscated a number of items.

Mueller is conducting a very broad investigation which includes the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.