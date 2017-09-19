Coral Gables, FPL At Odds As Thousands Remain Without Power

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — As Florida Power and Light works to restore power, they are firing back at one city that may sue the utility company.

As of Tuesday, 16,510 were still without power in Miami-Dade County and 3,500 in Broward – more than a week after Hurricane Irma hit the area.

When FPL fell short on its promise to have everyone’s power back by Sunday night, the village of Pinecrest voted to sue. Coral Gables hit the power company with cease and desist orders. Several local law firms initiated class action suits against them as well.

Coral Gables was the first city to go to court.

“Although FPL has complied with the order to remove power lines from fallen trees blocking streets, FPL has not complied with the remainder of the letter, including the full restoration of power by September 17, 2017 at 11:45pm as previously promised by FPL,” Coral Gables city officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

As for FPL’s response, they did not mince words, saying in part,

“Frivolous lawsuits and ludicrous code violations that attempt to pressure us into providing preferential treatment for their City will not work. Our focus is on restoring power to all of our customers, and we will not be moved by self-entitled politicians who are looking for someone to blame for the City’s irresponsibly managed tree program. The fact is the city of Coral Gables has for many years resisted FPL’s well-documented efforts to trim trees and harden our electric system. Unfortunately for our customers in that area, they are now paying the price in terms of extended outages due to hundreds of trees that have fallen into our lines.”

The company says the City of Coral Gables has for many years resisted FPL’s well-documented efforts to trim trees and harden our electric system.

The city has already cited the power company and could pay up to $15,000 per day for the next two days. After that, there is no limit to the fine.

“All fines imposed to FPL would be donated to charity for Hurricane Irma disaster relief,” said city officials in a statement.