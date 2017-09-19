Apartment Residents Camp Out In Parking Lot After Buildings Condemned

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A heartbreaking homecoming for residents of two Miami apartment buildings.

The residents of the Civic Tower apartments, at 1855 NW 15th Avenue, evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma. When they tried to return to their homes after the storm, they were told they couldn’t go inside because the buildings had been condemned.

Nearly 80 residents are displaced. Many have set up camp in the parking lot or in their cars because they say they have no where else to go. They said they’ve not been allowed back inside their apartments to retrieve clothes, belongings or medicine.

“We need a house where we can live right now,” said Darianne Diago. “It’s a mess out here with all these elderly people that need a place to live. They don’t have their medicine.”

Some residents said they tried to get hotel rooms but haven’t been able to find any.

“Help us man, get us out of here,” said Carlos Cruz who had set up camp under a tent. “This is unnatural, for not only me but for all the people, it’s not right. It’s just not right.”

Diago said they were told by the building’s administrators to apply for aid from FEAM and use their vouchers to find assistance.