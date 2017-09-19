TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

After Irma, Florida Jews Seek Respite In High Holy Days

NAPLES (AP) — Florida’s large Jewish community is deeply unsettled as it heads into one of Judaism’s most important times of the year.

The High Holy Days will start Wednesday night with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, as the state is just starting to recover from Hurricane Irma.

About 600,000 Jews live in Florida, and many are elderly.

Rabbis there say they are revising their long-planned sermons to offer comfort after the storm and inspiration to rebuild.

Some congregations say their members are scattered in several states and cannot return for holiday services. Synagogues too damaged to hold services are sending their congregants to other temples.

