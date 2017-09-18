WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 4p, 5p & 6p

Toys R Us Could File For Bankruptcy Ahead Of Christmas Season

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Toys R Us could reportedly file bankruptcy this week, just months ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

The toy giant has hired a law firm to address a $400 million debt load coming due next year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Like other big box retail chains, Toys R Us has struggled to keep up with the steady migration of shoppers to online outlets, which have in turn forced prices downward and cut down on in-store visits, The Journal reported.

Some of the store’s suppliers have reportedly held back on shipments unless the retailer pays for deliveries in cash.

Toys R Us has more than 1,600 stores worldwide.

