Jamie Lee Curtis Returns For New ‘Halloween’ Film

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Halloween is just around the corner and so is another “Halloween” movie.

In a tweet, Jamie Lee Curtis said she’s “headed back to Haddonfield one last time” for the film franchise that kicked off her big screen career in 1978.

She added, “Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues,” and attached a picture of herself with psychopath killer Michael Myers in the shadows.

The final installment of the ‘Halloween’ horror series will be out next year – 40 years after the original film debuted.

She reprised her famous role three times since John Carpenter’s original in 1981’s ‘Halloween II.’ The new film from Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures is being billed as the “final” Halloween.

The move is set to be released October 19, 2018.

