School Is Back, Power Is Not For Some Parents After Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — School is back but for many families, power is not.
As of Monday morning, 52,880 homes in Miami-Dade County were without power and 13,410 in Broward County.
Florida Power & Light said it has 24,000 employees and contractors on the job.
FPL’s original plan was to have power restored by Sunday but the company says some unforeseen issues have caused delays.
“As we got into the neighborhoods, we found out that there was a lot of vegetation impacting both access, and actually impacting the lines themselves,” said FPL spokesman Richard Gibbs over the weekend.
The company set up customer service walk-up stations in Pinecrest and Homestead, equipped with free wifi and charging stations.
FPL says the areas where crews are having the most access issues are Coral Gables and Pinecrest because of the heavy vegetation in those areas.