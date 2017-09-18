State Dept. Warning Travelers To Avoid Parts Of Cuba

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Department of State is warning people who plan on traveling to Cuba after Hurricane Irma.

They want travelers to “consider the risks” of traveling to the island nation as they are still recovering from the storm.

Some parts of the country remain without power or water after the storm hit them last weekend.

North central Cuba suffered severe damage and should be avoided, state department officials said.

Those who decide to travel to Cuba should let family and friends know where they will be during their visit.

They should also keep in close contact with their travel agency, hotel staff and local officials.

U.S. citizens in Cuba should avoid going to the U.S. Embassy in Havana since it suffered severe flooding damage.

Back on Sept. 6th, U.S. government employees and their families were told they could leave the island ahead of Irma’s hit as a Category 5 storm later in the week.

If you’re traveling to Cuba and you need emergency assistance during your stay, call the embassy by phone at +53-5280-5791 or the Department of State at 1-202-501-4444.

Click here for the latest info on embassy operations in Havana.