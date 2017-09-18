TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | JoseMariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

State Dept. Warning Travelers To Avoid Parts Of Cuba

By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Cuba, Hurricane Irma, State Department, travel

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Department of State is warning people who plan on traveling to Cuba after Hurricane Irma.

They want travelers to “consider the risks” of traveling to the island nation as they are still recovering from the storm.

Some parts of the country remain without power or water after the storm hit them last weekend.

North central Cuba suffered severe damage and should be avoided, state department officials said.

Those who decide to travel to Cuba should let family and friends know where they will be during their visit.

They should also keep in close contact with their travel agency, hotel staff and local officials.

U.S. citizens in Cuba should avoid going to the U.S. Embassy in Havana since it suffered severe flooding damage.

Back on Sept. 6th, U.S. government employees and their families were told they could leave the island ahead of Irma’s hit as a Category 5 storm later in the week.

If you’re traveling to Cuba and you need emergency assistance during your stay, call the embassy by phone at +53-5280-5791 or the Department of State at 1-202-501-4444.

Click here for the latest info on embassy operations in Havana.

More from Giovanna Maselli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch