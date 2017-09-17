Tropical Storm Maria Expected To Strengthen Into Hurricane

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just over a week removed from the damaging impact of Hurricane Irma, several eastern Atlantic islands are bracing for another major storm.

Tropical Storm Maria is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday as it nears Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Leeward Islands.

At 11 a.m. Maria was located about 450 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria will likely become a hurricane later Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands Monday night.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* St. Lucia

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* Guadeloupe

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Martinique

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area by Monday night or Tuesday, with tropical storm conditions possible on Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the tropical storm watch area on Monday.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels within the hurricane watch area.

RAINFALL: Maria is expected to produce total rain accumulations of

6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches across the central and southern Leeward Islands through Wednesday night. Maria is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches in the northern Leeward Islands and north-central Windward Islands. This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by Maria are expected to begin affecting the Lesser Antilles by tonight. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.