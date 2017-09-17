Lower Florida Keys Reopen, Residents Finally Allowed To Return Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys has reopened.

Monroe County officials say all residents and business owners of the lower keys will be allowed to return Sunday morning.

However, they did have a warning for anyone coming back; the Keys are not as you left them when you evacuated.

Residents will need to bring their own supplies and be self-sufficient.

The roadblock at the southern end of Marathon, just before the 7-mile bridge, has been keeping residents out since last weekend when Irma thrashed the chain of islands.

Soon US1 heading into Key West will be full of cars that have people anxious to return home and see what is left following the devastating storm.

“They’re gonna come back thinking that things are back to normal and they’re really not,” said Key West business owner Al Phillips.

City Manager Chuck Lindsey said it was a difficult decision on whether to allow residents and business owners to come back home.

“We have to balance the need to get our folks home so they can start mitigating damage, and then also the safety,” Lindsey said.

Key West Mayor Craig Cates is also concerned about the sudden influx of people.

He says it’s time to allow people back in, but they need to realize that life isn’t going to be the same.

“I hope they just don’t pour in here and start asking for services because they’re not here yet,” Cates said. “We want them to come back and they’re gonna have to be self-sufficient and get their houses back together, get them cleaned up so they can live in them.”