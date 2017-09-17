Expect Delays, Some Inconvenience On First Day Back At School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a week off, parents are ready for children to go back to school. But the children?

Well, depends on who you ask.

“I don’t like it, it’s not fun,” said one girl. “There’s nothing to do.”

Others are dreading the return of studying, tests and homework.

“Sad,” another young student said. “I don’t want for school to start.”

Hurricane Irma and the power outages that followed shut down schools across Miami-Dade and Broward counties for more than a week. But schools superintendents in Miami-Dade and Broward said they are ready to open schools on Monday.

“Obviously, we expect delays,” said Miami Super Alberto Carvalho. “We expect some degree of inconvenience and discomfort. But we believe that normalcy is restored with our public school system coming back into session.”

Transportation should not be an issue, he added. They’ve checked the bus routes but they do expect delays.

“Tomorrow, every single absence or tardy will be excused,” Carvalho revealed. “We understand that tomorrow will not be a regular school day.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools offering free breakfast and lunch to students. So is Broward.

“To ensure that all students have access to meals, we are providing free breakfast and free lunch for every student at every school for the next several weeks,” said Broward’s Robert Runcie.

There are a couple of hiccups, however. In Dade, Richmond Heights Middle School doesn’t have power.

Students will be walked across the street to the high school where they’ll have classes.

In Broward, three schools are still without power but contingency plans have been made and students should have class.