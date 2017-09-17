Fins On 4 | Gase Ready For Year 2 | Fins Injury Report | Dolphins Help Local HS Team Get Home | Dolphins Central | Live Blog | Roster | Player Stats | Fins GearPower Rankings | Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool

American Muslim Disaster Relief Group Passes Out Food & Supplies In Liberty City

LIBERTY CITY (CBSMiami) — Neighbors continue helping neighbors all across South Florida.

The Islamic Circle of North America’s Disaster Relief Organization passes out food and supplies in Liberty City on Sept. 17, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

On Sunday, the Islamic Circle of North America’s Disaster Relief Organization passed out food and supplies in Liberty City, at the Masjid Al-Ansar at 5245 N.W. 7th Avenue.

The organization spent the past week helping clear hurricane debris in several South Florida neighborhoods. The American Muslim organization also had volunteer teams in Houston helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“During disasters like this, Americans of all faiths pull together to get the job done and to make a difference for our neighbors who are suffering,” said Aisha Asif, the organization’s media director.

ICNA Relief USA has responded to more than 50 disasters within United States since 2001, including social services like women’s transitional housing, hunger prevention, counseling and case management, free medical clinics, emergency financial assistance and refugee services.

