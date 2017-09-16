Monroe County Opened For Marathon Residents At MM 47

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) — Monroe County is now open to Marathon at Mile Marker 47.

Residents, business owners, disaster workers and supply vehicles are being allowed in just north of the 7 Mile Bridge.

The Lower Keys and Key West will open Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said it was an indicator of how well the recovery effort has been since the Keys were hit by the Category 4 hurricane.

“We know there will be many challenges ahead, especially for our hardest hit areas in the Lower Keys,” he said. “But we want our residents and business owners to come back to rebuild their lives, their livelihoods and our economy. We are prepared to restore the Keys back to the special paradise we love.”

A checkpoint in Florida City will remain in place to ensure only the designated groups are admitted back in to the Keys.

For those re-entering, medical services, food, water, and electricity are extremely limited so returning residents should come prepared, including necessary medications.

There is no functioning hospital to admit patients in the Middle or Lower Keys. Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon is not open and the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West only has its Emergency Room open.

Residents returning to the hardest hit areas from MM 40 to MM 10 should know that services are almost non-existent. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in that area to prevent looting and provide security.