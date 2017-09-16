Dolphins Week 2 Injury Report: Jarvis Landry And Jay Ajayi Will Play, Rey Maualuga Ruled Out

By Abraham Gutierrez

Due to hurricane Irma, the Miami Dolphins’ 2017 NFL season got off to an unfavorable start. Before setting foot on the gridiron, the Fins were forced to take their only rest week of the year, leaving them with the daunting task of running the table sans a bye week.

However, the fact that Miami rested the opening week of the new campaign doesn’t necessarily mean everyone is healthy. In fact, there are a few personnel concerns heading into Sunday’s showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Opening kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast live on CBS.

Rey Maualuga ruled out

Luckily, the only player to be ruled out of this contest is linebacker Rey Maualuga, as he injured his hamstring in practice. The former Cincinnati Bengal signed with the Dolphins after Raekwon McMillan was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL. Miami’s intent was for Maualuga to start in the middle alongside Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons, but those plans are on hold for at least another week.

“We feel like he’s a guy that can help us a lot,” said Dolphins head coach Adam Gase. “Any time we can add an experienced guy like that … I think it’s a positive.”

Jay Ajayi limited in Friday’s practice

After participating in full team practices Wednesday and Thursday, running back Jay Ajayi became a late addition to the Fins’ Week 2 injury report. Naturally, any time his name appears on an injury report because of knee issues, there’s immediate concern.

Fins fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because there’s good news. According to Gase, Ajayi, who rushed for 1,272 yards a year ago, is merely experiencing soreness in his knee and is listed as probable against the Bolts.

“I don’t really see him as being hurt,” added Miami’s second-year head coach. “He just is a little sore. I mean that’s just kind of, it’s been like that for a while.”

Ajayi rushed for 51 yards on 11 carries and a pair of touchdowns in the 2017 NFL preseason.

Jarvis Landry questionable for Sunday

Dolphins fans get anxiety anytime a name like Jarvis Landry appears on an injury report. But much like in Ajayi’s case, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the team’s top wide receiver for Miami’s season opener.

In fact, all indications are that Gase and his coaching staff is handling Juice’s knee injury with kid gloves. Even though it is highly possible Miami’s 2-time Pro Bowler will start, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills will be ready to carry the offensive load in the unlikely scenario that he’s unable to go.

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 2 Injury Report & Game Statuses

Probable

(C) Mike Pouncey (Hip) –Limited Participation In Practice

(RB) Jay Ajayi (Knee) –Full Participation in Practice

(S) Walt Aikens (Back) –Full Participation in Practice

Questionable

(WR) Jarvis Landry (Knee) –Limited Participation In Practice

Out

(LB) Rey Maualuga (Hamstring) –Did Not Participate In Practice