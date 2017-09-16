Broward Schools Set To Reopen Monday; 3 Still With Power Problems

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — That extra week of post-summer vacation is about to end in Broward County.

Broward schools are set to resume classes on Monday, Sept. 18th.

School officials held a press conference Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve seen the best of Broward when we’re challenged,” said School Superintendent Robert Runcie. “We started out, we had 29 shelters provide mission-critical services to our community, serving over 13,000 individuals in those shelters.”

Those schools that served as shelters have been thoroughly cleaned and inspected, to make room for students. Many schools were littered with debris and were without power.

Three schools remain without power, or limited power, at the time of the announcement, Attucks Middle School, Pompano Beach Middle School and Piper High School.

“We are confident as we continue to work with Florida Power & Light, and we’re getting hourly updates from them, that we’ll be able to get these schools online,” Runcie said. “If we do not, we have put contingency plans in place and we have multiple layers of contingency plans for these sites if power is not restored by Sunday.”

Parents should check with their school administration for more information.

Also of note, kids in all Broward public schools will be provided with free breakfast and lunch for the next several weeks.