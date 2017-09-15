Gov. Rick Scott Heads To The Florida Keys During Irma Recovery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Governor Rick Scott and other state officials will travel to the Florida Keys Friday.

They are set to meet with local officials during Irma recovery efforts.

The group will meet at Key West City Hall and the Monroe County Emergency Management Center in Marathon.

Meantime, there are several food and water distribution centers across the Florida Keys as those items are scarce at the moment.

The American Red Cross is reportedly setting up shelters in the area.

