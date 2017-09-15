In The Recruiting Huddle: Key West Conchs Football Team

SCHOOL: Key West Senior High Conchs

SCOUTING: As we usually do every week throughout the course of a year, we use our In The Huddle segment to spotlight players for colleges and universities across the country. If you have followed what we do, you know it’s all about promotion and exposure of many talented athletes.

The prospects that we get out are those in the talented areas of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. However, this past week has changed the landscape of many areas of this state – but none more than Key West. The entire southern area of the Florida Keys have gone through some very rough days and nights – and with the infrastructure of the community compromised, high school football is the furthest thing from any mind these days.

As the recovery begins and those try to make life-changing decisions, we will use this In The Huddle to give you the entire Key West football program, so colleges can view what the prospects have done so far in their careers.

Gifted seniors such as Alvin Howard, Kolby Kelleher, Damian Alvarez, Abrian Wynn, Carson Hughes, Ty Torres, and Jojo Edwards need the exposure.

There are also juniors such as Jesse Garcia, Spenser Vinson, Darrel Brevit, Paton Hummell, Alonzo Ridgeway and Jean Nefrere.

Sophomore such as Patrick Bennett, Garrett Hughes, Jonathan Faatuai and Oliver Dudley are also prospects to keep an eye on.

TEAM TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/team/v2/31232/boys-varsity-football/team