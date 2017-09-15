Florida Panthers Hold Weekend Recovery Supply Drive

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As Floridians come together to help their neighbors recover from Hurricane Irma, the Florida Panthers and South Florida Ford are taking donations of recovery supplies throughout the weekend.

The supply drive began Friday morning. Donations will be accepted Friday, September 15th through Sunday, September 17th between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

There are two donation sites: The BB&T Center in Sunrise and the Panthers Ice Den practice facility in Coral Springs.

img 0067 Florida Panthers Hold Weekend Recovery Supply Drive

Supplies collected will benefit people in need in the Florida Keys and other affected areas. Unused items like canned goods, bottled water, batteries, flashlights, dry goods, gasoline, are among those being collected.

For a full list of needed supplies, visit FloridaPanthers.com/Ford

img 9476 Florida Panthers Hold Weekend Recovery Supply Drive

 

 

