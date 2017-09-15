FedEx & Heat Give Pups A Second Chance, Send Them To No-Kill Shelters

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Sweet puppies, dogs and cats endured more than they should have during Hurricane Irma and now they’re getting a second chance.

More than a 100 animals from the Miami-Dade County shelter will be loaded onto a FedEx jet bound for Oakland, California.

Their final destination? A no-kill shelter.

“These animals are coming from Miami-Dade, some are coming from Manatee County, some are coming from the Florida Keys and we’re relocating them to the West Coast,” said Alex Munoz with Miami-Dade County Animal Services.

The Miami Heat has joined forces with the Golden State Warriors, FedEx and the ASPCA in order to make the delivery happen.

“This is the heart and soul of our company,” said FedEx President David Bronczek. “People know we deliver packages. We actually like to think that we deliver hope.”

The Miami Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra and team captain Udonis Haslem were on hand to lend their support.

“I love animals. I have three dogs and throughout the hurricane I was very involved in walking them in the rain when they didn’t want to walk,” said Haslem. “My heart goes out to the animals.”

The plane that was picking up the cats and dogs was not empty. About $11 million worth of hurricane relief supplies were on board and will be distributed throughout South Florida and the Caribbean.