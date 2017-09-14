Officials: Missile Launched By North Korea Flies Over Japan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SEOUL, South Korea (CBSMiami) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Thursday morning, according to U.S. and South Korean officials.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the missile was launched at 6:57 a.m. Japan time Friday, flew over Hokkaido and splashed down at 7:06 a.m.

Officials said that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) had determined that the missile did not pose a threat to North America or Guam, but would “monitor North Korea’s actions closely.”

In a statement late Thursday, South Korea said it is fully prepared to respond against any North Korean threat.

“The government will protect the lives of the people and the security of the Republic of Korea,” a translated part of the statement read. It also mentioned that “North Korea should clearly recognize that abandoning its nuclear and missile development is a genuine way of assuring its own security and economic development.”

“North Korea fired an unidentified missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang this morning,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport.

Last month North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile, CBS News reported. That missile also flew over northern Japan.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Donald Trump had been debriefed on the launch.