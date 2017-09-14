Miami Dolphins Players Help High School Team Stranded By Irma Return Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A generous gift from the Miami Dolphins – coming through for another South Florida football team stranded after Irma.

The Miami Central Rockets scored a major upset in Sin City, beating three time defending national champ Bishop Gorman, 24-20, Friday night.

But they barely had time to savor their victory, as Hurricane Irma bore down on their hometown.

They couldn’t get back after their flight was canceled.

Sixty-nine players and team staff were stranded. Tens of thousands of dollars in travel and lodging costs the team hadn’t budgeted for.

Enter members of the Miami Dolphins, like Ndamukong Suh.

“It’s super easy. Guys realize we’re fortunate in a lot of ways, so it’s important for us to give back to youth and allow them to get home,” Suh said.

A Dolphins staffer heard about Miami Central’s story, and soon some players stepped up.

“They told me about the situation and I said I’d love to help,” Laremy Tunsil said. “I always wanted to give back, you know. Especially people who made it through the hurricane and couldn’t get back to see their family.”

Irma’s had a major impact on the fins as well, forcing the league to postpone their season opener. They’ll finally get to play this weekend in Los Angeles.

Jarvis Landry seemed happy for the chance to be able to do something for Miami Central’s team.

“We had an opportunity to step up, and that’s something that god has blessed us with this platform to be able to do,” he said.

Seven players gave money to help cover the team’s travel costs. The Dolphins organization chipped in as well, even arranging transportation for Miami Central once they arrive back in South Florida.