‘Monday Is Not A Certainty’: Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Unsure About Reopening

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At a food giveaway in an Overtown elementary school, Miami-Dade’s school boss briefed the media Thursday on whether kids will return to class on Monday.

“Monday is not a certainty, it is a tentative day to reconnect with our kids, our teachers, said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Youngsters reconnecting with school will depend on FPL connecting the power. At midday about a third of Miami Dade’s 350 schools were in the dark. A call to Broward’s school hotline produced an uncertain recording.

“District staff continues to assess school campuses to determine when it will be possible to re-open schools,” the announcement said in part.

A Broward spokesman said power had been restored to about 80% of the schools, and the hope is a Monday restart will happen.

Damage from Irma will not prevent schools in either county from reopening.

“We did not sustain catastrophic damage to any of our schools, the damage to most schools was minor,” Carvalho said.

Debris has inundated schools as it has homes, but all will be accessible by Monday in both counties. With school out many kids of been home alone.

Julie Betethomm, 15, told CBS4 she has been caring for her younger brothers and sisters while her mother has been at work.

Adult caregivers have endured misery. Sabrina Taylor, caring for her grandkids said without power “it has been hot, and this is not easy.”

And with no school, for many children there has been no breakfast and no lunch.

“Food-wise we’ve been holding down with ravioli and a cup of noodles. Other than that we’re going day by day,” said Alexandra Develasco as she waited in line for meals ready to eat, or MREs, for herself and children.

Hopefully, Monday will bring a better day. The school zone signs were blown down at Lake Stevens Middle School in Miami Gardens, but reopened schools would signal some return to normalcy.

So, the bottom line is for parents to stay tuned to television news for updates, if they have power and television. Otherwise keep an ear on your portable radio, if you have one, if not, keep tabs with your neighbors who do for updates on when class will resume.