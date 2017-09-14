Food Trucks Passing Out Free Food At BB&T Center

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Residents affected by Hurricane Irma can get their fill of free food to help during a tough time.

In Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Public Schools are hosting free food distribution events. The events, held in collaboration with the Feeding South Florida Food Bank, will start at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They will pass out 2,000 to 3,000 ready to eat meals at each site until supplies last.

If you’ve been affected by Irma and cannot get food, here’s where you can get a meal:

Frederick Douglass Elementary School: 314 N.W. 12th Street Miami, FL 33136

Parkway Educational Complex: 2349 N.W. 175th Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Hialeah Middle School: 6027 East 7th Avenue Hialeah, FL 33013

D.A. Dorsey Technical College: 7100 N.W. 17th Avenue Miami, FL 33147

West Miami Middle School: 7525 S.W. 24th Street Miami, FL 33155

South Dade Senior High: 28401 S.W. 167th Avenue Homestead, FL 33033

Miami Senior High School: 2450 SW First Street Miami, FL 33135

Robert Morgan Educational Center: 18180 SW 122nd Avenue Miami, FL 33177

In Broward County, it was so nice, they’re doing it twice.

Food trucks gave those in affected by Hurricane Irma in South Florida some relief – a full belly – thanks to the free hot and cold meals food trucks were giving out and they’re doing it again Thursday.

More than a dozen food trucks parked outside the BB&T Center in Sunrise are passing out lunch and dinner. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and dinner will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Related: Do you need water?

The event, organized by The Florida Panthers and JetBlue Airways, is meant to help those who are going through tough times after Irma moved through South Florida earlier this week, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and many without a place to sleep.

Those who attend can expect food trucks like Gallos Pintos, Cheezilla, 90 Miles to Go, Conch Shack and more.

Food will be served on a first come, first served basis or until they run out.

As for Monroe County – the hardest hit by Hurricane Irma – The Florida Panthers and South Florida Ford are teaming up with the community to fill about 10 o 15 F-150 trucks with hurricane relief supplies that will be sent to the lower Florida Keys on Monday.

Click here for more information on the event.