Deal Or No Deal On DACA, Depends On Who You Ask

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – After dinner with President Donald Trump Wednesday night, House and Senate Democratic leaders say they’ve struck a deal to protect immigrants brought here illegally as children.

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer said the agreement grants protections to the 800,000 so-called Dreamers once covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) which the president ended.

“We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” the two leaders said in a joint statement after their dinner.

President Trump, however, has a very different take on the outcome of their meeting.

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that, “excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to” when the Democrats’ statement emerged.

While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 14, 2017

President Trump also tweeted that he would like work out some sort of deal that would protect the Dreamers.

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

…They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own – brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Matt House, communications director for Schumer, said that Mr. Trump was clear he still wants a wall — he just said he won’t require wall funding to be tethered to Dreamers.

Mr. Trump’s meeting with Pelosi and Schumer came after he sided with Democrats over his own party on a debt limit extension last week, shocking Republican leaders and even some in his own White House staff.

The president has clearly expressed his frustration with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and it seems he will continue to pursue Democrats to get things done in the future.