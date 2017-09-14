AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | Closings/Openings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Deal Or No Deal On DACA, Depends On Who You Ask

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – After dinner with President Donald Trump Wednesday night, House and Senate Democratic leaders say they’ve struck a deal to protect immigrants brought here illegally as children.

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer said the agreement grants protections to the 800,000 so-called Dreamers once covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) which the president ended.

“We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” the two leaders said in a joint statement after their dinner.

President Trump, however, has a very different take on the outcome of their meeting.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that, “excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to” when the Democrats’ statement emerged.

President Trump also tweeted that he would like work out some sort of deal that would protect the Dreamers.

Matt House, communications director for Schumer, said that Mr. Trump was clear he still wants a wall — he just said he won’t require wall funding to be tethered to Dreamers.

Mr. Trump’s meeting with Pelosi and Schumer came after he sided with Democrats over his own party on a debt limit extension last week, shocking Republican leaders and even some in his own White House staff.

The president has clearly expressed his frustration with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and it seems he will continue to pursue Democrats to get things done in the future.

