Trump, Top Democrats Agree On Young Immigrants

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The top House and Senate Democrats have come to an agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children — along with some border security enhancements.
The agreement would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending, and reportedly excluded Trump’s promised border wall.
The alleged agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.
There were mixed messages, however, from the White House. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called it a “discussion” and added that excluding the border wall was not part of the deal.
It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)