Report: Heat Signing Josh Richardson To $42M Extension

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Josh Richardson and the Miami Heat are finalizing 4-year extension worth $42 million, according to an ESPN report.
The extension continues Miami’s trend of locking down their young talent.
The 23-year-old shooting guard was drafted 40th overall in 2015 and has proven to be a key piece within the Heat offense. Although his 3-point shooting percentage decreased dramatically from his first year (46%) to his second year (33%), he increased his points per game (10.2 ppg) and free throw shooting (78%) on 30.5 minutes per game.