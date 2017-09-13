AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | Closings/Openings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Report: Heat Signing Josh Richardson To $42M Extension

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Josh Richardson and the Miami Heat are finalizing 4-year extension worth $42 million, according to an ESPN report.

The extension continues Miami’s trend of locking down their young talent.

The 23-year-old shooting guard was drafted 40th overall in 2015 and has proven to be a key piece within the Heat offense. Although his 3-point shooting percentage decreased dramatically from his first year (46%) to his second year (33%), he increased his points per game (10.2 ppg) and free throw shooting (78%) on 30.5 minutes per game.

