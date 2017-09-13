Parts Of Broward County Return To Normalcy While Others Are Still In The Dark

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Throughout Fort Lauderdale, the countless lives being affected by Hurricane Irma are slowly returning to normal.

On A1A, cars are rolling along next to piles of sand that were removed from city streets.

The cleanup effort is now entering day three as businesses welcome back their first customers after being closed for days.

“We open today,” said Lior Dahan from Sangrias. “We just opening now and thank god it’s over and we want the people to come back.”

Further west there was a lot of action at the Publix off of Davie Road.

Davie has gas at most stations, with some more busy than others, but the town remains under a boil water notice.

In Hollywood, the recovery is slower inside the neighborhoods. Some homeowners are struggling to find help to clear away town trees and remove debris.

“We’re going to get there,” said Hollywood resident Michael Fortin. “We didn’t get as hard as anybody else got. We’re just lucky.”

For some people it’s more than just clearing away debris.

“Roof just gave way,” said Ray Aguioaor, who had a massive tree come down on his Hollywood home. “Just gave way and thank god for these heavy duty beams. The tree would have been sitting in here.”

Caravans of utility crews from all over the east coast are up and down side streets across Broward County.

A crew from Georgia was replacing wires next to Patricia Hutchinson’s home.

“We’re relieved to see something,” she said. “We are hoping that by this evening at least we’ll get some light here because the heat was unbearable. I can’t overemphasize that. Last night was terrible.”