Nursing Home Without Power Evacuated, Five Dead

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Five residents of a Hollywood Hills nursing home, which had its power knocked out by Hurricane Irma, died Wednesday.
More than 100 residents of the Larkin Nursing Home, at 1200 N 35th Street, were evacuated early Wednesday morning.
Three of the residents died at the facility and two died on their way to the Memorial Hospital which is right across the street.
“This is not a Memorial Healthcare System facility, but we are helping assess the healthcare needs of the residents and delivering care as Memorial Regional Hospital is the closest hospital to the Larkin facility. Memorial has set up a patient information line for families of the patients who were taken to Memorial facilities for care. The number is 954-265-3000,” according to a statement from the hospital.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office assisted in the evacuation. They said the home reported “extreme temperatures.”
Ten of the residents were treated for injuries. Thirty of so of the residents were taken to Memorial Hospital Pembroke.