Nearly 80,000 In Dade, Broward Without Power

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More and more FPL customers in Miami-Dade and Broward are saying ‘aaahhh’ after their electricity is restored and their air conditioners start blowing.

However as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, 323,300 customers in Broward and 464,590 in Miami-Dade are still without power.

FPL has said they hope to have all the power back on in South Florida by the weekend except for those areas where there is severe flooding, damage, or where tornadoes touched down.

FPL is restoring power according to its detailed plan, which includes generation facilities going back on line first which restores power to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police stations and 911 services, then they restore feeders which feeds the largest amount of customers along those lines and then come the smaller lines into individual neighborhoods.

